"I don’t feel the same person" – Jim's battle with Long Covid one year on

A NORTH Belfast singer says he doesn't "feel like the same person", one year on from contracting Covid-19.

Jim Brown (53), who is well-known as an Elvis impersonator, was struck down with the virus last September and believes he is suffering from effects of what doctors say is ‘Long Covid’.

There is now a growing recognition that some people face long-term consequences of the virus, with crippling fatigue the most common symptom.

A year on, Jim says he still feels the effects of the virus, with some days worse than others.

"It doesn't effect me all the time. It comes and goes," he explained. "I am a lot better than I was in first half of the year.

"In the last two weeks, it seems to have hit me pretty bad again. I have been tested twice recently but both results were negative.

"The main symptom is fatigue. I have also noticed issues with my breathing and pain in my joints and all over my body really.

"Some days, I don’t feel fit to do anything. Even going out to cut the grass would knock the stuffing out of me.

"I received both jabs of vaccine earlier this year and felt great after it. My wife on the other hand was bed-bound after hers.

"I am also on a waiting list to get a scan for suspected rheumatoid arthritis in my joints. There are days I can’t get out of bed. My doctor told me that Covid would magnify the pain.

"I hauled myself out of bed on Monday and started walking down the Antrim Road for about half an hour. It is struggle and I am in pain but I am determined to try and keep up some sort of physical activity.

"Before Covid, I was at the gym twice a week. I just don’t feel as strong and powerful as I used to.

"I always tried to maintain a good level of fitness for that physical aspect of my performance on stage, which I can’t do as much anymore."

Jim has been back doing what he does best and was recently in Germany, headlining at the European Elvis Festival. Despite being able to gig, Jim is very much still taking things one day at a time.

"It was nice to be back performing as the headline act in Germany," he added. "I have also done a few gigs in the Docker’s Club and a private one as well.

"I haven’t felt 100 per cent but I like to try and battle through things.

"I read an article about a woman who had to give up her teaching career because of the fatigue she suffers from Long Covid. It is strange that it can affect everyone differently. From I took Covid last September, I don’t feel like the same person.

"It is all about taking one day at a time and just see how I feel."