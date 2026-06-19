FROM a young age I always said I had a creative mindset. I always had a passion for talking, acting, debating and exploring other people's interests and how they view topics. This only became stronger as I grew up. I have always kept an open mind when it comes to debating topics as I am aware everyone has different views and I have always tried to view multiple sides of a story, which initially sparked the idea of potentially becoming a journalist. I personally always loved to listen to people's stories and to learn about their views as everyone is their own person and has their own story to tell which I find fascinating.

I have always known that I wanted to enter into a career in media which became set in stone for me as I attended secondary school. I currently attend St Joseph's College and study Performing Arts, Media and Geography. I had selected these A-Levels to specifically help me find a career surrounding journalism in the hope of continuing to write stories and allow people's voices to be heard. Throughout studying in St Joseph's College I had found my passion for writing throughout my English classes across the years.

As I studied GCSE History I found my interest in Irish politics when studying the Troubles. The Troubles have always been a topic that has fascinated me and I believe through studying the topic that it has only made me become more fascinated about hearing about the obstacles that people had to face and still face. I grew up sharing a mixed background and culture from my mother being from Hungary and my father being from West Belfast. I have always felt both a strong connection to my Irish and Hungarian backgrounds. I have always been proud of my heritage and always held my opinions strong to my heart and spoke up if I saw unfairness or had my or other people’s identities questioned.

Recently I was abroad in Hungary when I heard the news of the riots in Belfast after the brutal attack that occurred in North Belfast. Immediately I felt fear for my family and peers, making sure they were all safe. After the riots came to a close, I was proud to witness thousands of people stand together against these riots. I have spoken with various people about the incident that occurred and their experiences and although all my peers and family were safe there were many families out there that could not say the same.

My Careers teacher recommended that I should apply to Andersonstown News for my work experience as she believed it would be the perfect fit for me. I believe my work experience can only fuel my love for journalism and help me explore the different aspects of the career with the help of professionals to assist me. The Andersonstown News is unquestionably influential and inspiring to its community and gives a voice to the local community which I find inspirational. I would love to thank Andersonstown News for this incredible opportunity to see the life inside journalism and the various steps they take into writing and distributing the news. My work experience has deeply highlighted my love for journalism and I hope to one day make this a career for myself.

St Joseph's College pupil Amina Kempston has been on work experience with the Andersonstown News/North Belfast News this week.