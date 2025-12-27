FOR the first time since Grimes and McKee collaborated with Martin Lynch to bring us The History Of The Troubles (accordin’ to my Da), the trio are back with a brand-new comedy, I was the voice of Gerry Adams.

In 1988, during a particularly challenging period of Troubles violence, a ban was introduced to block TV and radio stations from broadcasting the voices of representatives of Sinn Féin and a number of other republican and loyalist groups. Among the banned voices was that of Gerry Adams.

Broadcasters quickly found a workaround, by using a roster of Belfast actors to dub the voices of speakers from the banned organisations for TV and radio interviews. Then fledgling performers, Conor Grimes and Alan McKee got onto the list.

New for 2026, Grimes and McKee’s comedy, I was the voice of Gerry Adams tells the hilarious story of how the lives of Belfast actors were turned upside down when they were hired daily to voice Adams’ words. The actors couldn’t believe their luck as the money rolled in.

The show reveals that behind the scenes there was fierce rivalry among actors, even skullduggery, drinking sessions in Lavery’s back bar, raves at the Art College, agents who wanted their 20 per cent and didn’t always get it, and women who had to be entertained.

Then came the fateful day: 16 September 1994, when the broadcast ban was lifted and the actors’ gravy train came to an abrupt end. The two lead characters are still locked in a heated debate over who was the last person to do Gerry’s voice when that day came.

I was the voice of Gerry Adams combines Grimes & McKee's outrageous storytelling and razor-sharp observations as the pair play a multitude of characters, taking the audience on a side-splitting journey through the strange world of censorship, fame, and the voices that defined a generation. Expect laughter, nostalgia, and a good dose of northern Irish truth-telling.

The comedy will premiere at the Waterfront Studio from 25 February to 14 March. Tickets are on sale now at waterfront.co.uk.