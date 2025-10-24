IBF World Welterweight Champion Lewis Crocker celebrated at City Hall reception

BELFAST'S newly crowned world champion boxer Lewis Crocker has been recognised at a special reception in City Hall.



Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, hosted the event which saw coaches, volunteers and young boxers from clubs across the city gather together to celebrate a historic victory for the local athlete in the IBF Welterweight division.

Crocker won the title in September after defeating rival Paddy Donovan in a sellout bout at Windsor Park. The boxer, who hails from Sandy Row, told presenter Ruth Gorman about his journey to the ring as a young fighter and how his life has changed since becoming a World Champion.



They were joined by Crocker’s manager, Jamie Conlan, to talk about what’s next for the boxer and to share stories from his rise to the top, including time spent in clubs across the city honing his skills.



Both Crocker and Conlan also took questions from the audience, which included young male and female boxers from Sandy Row and Holy Trinity Amateur Boxing Clubs, where Crocker trained as an amateur.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, said: “I’m so pleased to host this special event for Lewis and give his achievements the recognition they deserve.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, with IBF World Welterweight Champion Lewis Crocker

“I’ve known the Crocker family for many years, and they epitomise everything that’s great about sport in our city – the hard work and selflessness of parents, volunteers and coaches to lift young people up and help them achieve their dreams.

“Lewis is such a positive role model, particularly for young boys living in working class communities where barriers to education, sport and wellbeing can still be a real issue. He shows that, if you work hard enough at something, you really can make your dreams come true.

“His words to boxers from clubs city-wide tonight have been inspirational – let’s hope this is the first of many more sporting victories for our young athletes.”

Young boxer Lewis Morrow from Cairn Lodge Boxing Club joins IBF World Welterweight Champion Lewis Crocker

Lewis Crocker said: “It’s always special to be at events like this. Growing up in Sandy Row, you don’t think you’re going to be coming to City Hall to speak to young kids and other boxers about your journey, so I’m thankful and grateful to be here.

“It’s been a long journey to become world champion, a lot of sacrifices have been made to make it to this point, and I’m already starting to focus on what I need to do to make it to the next stage of my career.

“Winning the world title in Windsor Park was a dream come true, and I truly believe everything happens for a reason. That night confirmed it for me – how the first fight played out, then the size of the rematch, and the world title being on the line… it all just worked out perfectly.”