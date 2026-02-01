ICY temperatures are set to fall on Belfast this evening and into Monday morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the North for ice between 7pm on Sunday evening until 9am on Monday morning.

The Met Office is warning motorists and pedestrians that: “Icy patches may form on untreated surfaces during Sunday night and into Monday morning.”

Last week most schools in Belfast were closed during Storm Chandra which brought high winds and heavy rain. Last month a number of schools in Belfast did not reopen after the Christmas holidays due to icy conditions.