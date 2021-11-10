Infrastructure Minister launches £1.4billion Belfast drainage upgrade plan

UPGRADE: Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl joined Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon and NI Water’s Head of the Living With Water Programme Paddy Brow to launch the Living With Water in Belfast plan

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has published a plan to deliver a 21st century drainage and wastewater system for Belfast as part of her commitment to climate action.

The plan, titled 'Living With Water in Belfast: An Integrated Plan for Drainage and Wastewater Management in Greater Belfast', is set to cost around £1.4billion to implement over a 12 year period.

This follows Executive approval and a public consultation on the Plan. This aims to deliver a long-term approach to drainage and wastewater management that will protect from flooding, provide a cleaner and greener environment and ensure that Belfast is open for business and investment.

Minister Mallon said: “The provision of efficient and effective drainage and wastewater management systems in Belfast is critical for our health and wellbeing, the environment and to the economic prosperity of the city.

"We only have to look at the devastating impacts of flooding for those living and working in affected areas to know that we must act now. We are in the grip of a climate emergency and events like COP26 which I am attending tomorrow is shining a much needed spotlight on this."

The Minister said that if we fail to act now and do nothing things will only get worse.

"Pressure is mounting on our aging drainage and wastewater infrastructure following years of chronic underinvestment which when combined with the impacts of climate change is literally creating the perfect storm with potentially devastating consequences," she added.

“We are experiencing the effects of this already with many of the sewerage networks and wastewater treatment works across Belfast at or nearing capacity, meaning that future connections for developments may not be accepted by NI Water.

"This could constrain economic growth and halt building the new homes our citizens so desperately need as well as causing likely increased pollution and damage to the environment and greater risk to the population’s health and wellbeing.

“Infrastructure is the key that unlocks our opportunities for growth and this plan clearly makes the case for investment that will provide a 21st century wastewater system to serve the growing population and allow for economic growth.

"At £1.4billion over 12 years it is not a quick, or inexpensive fix but this plan sets out how we can achieve a thriving and resilient Belfast which is better protected and prepared for the future. The time for talking is over, now it is the time for action. In my Department we are acting and together with partners we are determined to make progress.”