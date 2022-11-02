Outgoing Infrastructure Minister visits South Belfast to discuss regeneration

VISIT: Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd and South Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey discussed design options for Finaghy bridge with department experts on one of his engagements in South Belfast this week

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister John O’Dowd was on the ground across South Belfast recently to discuss improvement and regeneration projects.

The Minister met with community groups and elected representatives in the constituency where he discussed how his department is progressing work to improve the appearance of Finaghy bridge as well as hearing about the integration of the Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme with a proposed community refurbishment of the John Murray Lockhouse in Lower Ormeau.

He also visited the Lanyon Place Archways project which aims to convert unused archways in East Bridge Street and plans for a potential pedestrian crossing in Knockbreda Park.

Minister O’Dowd said: “I very much welcomed the opportunity to get out on the ground in South Belfast today to see for myself and hear from my officials and local communities about a range of improvement and regeneration projects that my Department are working on.

“My Department will continue to work with local communities to ensure that all these plans are safe, that flood risks are addressed and that, importantly, local views are heard so that the needs of the community are fully considered when improvement and regeneration projects are being developed.”