Once a closed shop, an increasingly open City Hall moves to recognise LGBT citizens

MOTION: Former Deputy Lord Mayor Mary Ellen Campbell first proposed the LGBT stained glass window in 2017.

THE installation of a stained glass window at Belfast City Hall to celebrate the contribution of LGBT citizens to life in the city has moved a step closer.

The idea was first proposed by former Deputy Lord Mayor Mary Ellen Campbell and agreed by Council in 2017.

Ms Campbell was the first openly-gay person to hold civic office at City Hall.

The motion called for Council to acknowledge "the positive role which the LGBT community plays in our city whose visibility creates a more welcoming and vibrant city".

It added that the council is committed to making City Hall "more balanced, inclusive, and reflective of all the citizens of the city".

Great news Belfast City Hall will soon have a stained glass window marking the contribution that our amazing LGBT community make to our city in building inclusion, rights & #BelfastForAll. This was brought forward by former deputy mayor @mecca3ie 🏳️‍🌈 @TRPNI @SAIL_NI @belfastpride pic.twitter.com/QudhKgabPa — Deirdre Hargey (@DeirdreHargey) November 23, 2018

The motion asked that a stained glass window be commissioned to "celebrate the contribution of our LGBT citizens" and installed "in an appropriate location in City Hall".

At last Friday’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, members agreed to ensure an All-Party Working Group was set up to go ahead and begin the process of installing a number of things including the LGBT window.

Final decisions on commissions will be taken through Committee in the normal way for approval. The installations referred to will have to be included within the Capital Programme and taken through the established procedures for approval.

Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey said he was delighted to see progress made.

“This was part of a Sinn Féin drive for more equality around City Hall which had predominantly been male, unionist and straight,” he explained.

“I think it is an indication of the legacy Mary Ellen leaves behind her but also more importantly for representation across the city.

“I hope to see it installed as speedy as possible. It has been too long.”

A stained glass window in tribute to the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic will also be brought forward by the new Working Group.