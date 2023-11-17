Links forged between primary school pupils and care home

AN intergenerational project between a local West Belfast primary school and a nursing home has concluded with a party for all involved.

P7 pupils from St Oliver Plunkett Primary School on the Glen Road have been visiting residents of nearby Louisville Nursing Home for the past five weeks.

Each week, the young and the young at heart took part in various activities, including a meet and greet, games and pumpkin carving for Halloween. On Wednesday, the pupils were once again at Louisville for a party to celebrate the finale of the project.

Residents and pupils enjoyed a sing-song from Peter Murray, whose wife of over 50 years Lorraine, is a resident at the care home. The music was followed by a spread of tasty snacks.

Peter and Lorraine Murray

Oonagh Molloy, Activity Co-ordinator at Louisville Nursing Home, said the project has been hugely beneficial for the residents.

"The residents have been beyond themselves with excitement every week waiting on the kids to come in," she said. "Every week we have did a different activity such as meet and greet, games, pumpkin cut-outs.

"We wanted to introduce knowledge to the children what life is like with dementia and utilising the resources that the young and old can offer each other, sharing and creating new skills, creating understanding and respect between generations and improve health and well-being of all ages.

"It has really brightened up their day."

"This week is all about celebrating what the last few weeks have been about with a bit of a celebration and party."

Eimear McGale, P7 teacher at St Oliver Plunkett Primary School, said she has loved bringing her class to Louisville every week.

"I did a course with Linking Generations NI charity last year and we got a relationship developed between the school and Louisville Nursing Home which is so close to us," she added.

"The project has really brought out the caring side of the pupils. Their interactions with the residents has been brilliant and some of them have really built some close relationships with the residents.

"They come back to school buzzing. It has been a really worthwhile and feel good project."

Lynne Bennett, from Linking Generations NI charity, who helped organise the project is hoping both the school and nursing home can continue their relationship.

"As an intergenerational charity, we believe it is a positive experience for young and old people to meet," she said.

"We helped create the link between St Oliver Plunkett Primary School and Louisville Nursing Home.

"It was a five-week project and it has been really positive. The hope that the relationship between both can continue."