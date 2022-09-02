Investigation launched as PSNI treat Shankill Road fight as 'racially motivated hate incident'

INVESTIGATION: The incident occurred on the Shankill Road on Wednesday (File pic)

THE PSNI has launched an investigation after footage on social media emerged of a fight which they are treating as a ‘‘racially motivated hate incident".

Police attended the scene on the Shankill Road on Wednesday. Footage of the incident has been widespread on various social media platforms.

Chief Inspector of the PSNI Allister Hagan said: “On arrival local officers spoke to all persons at the scene.

“At the time no one identified themselves as a victim of any assault, however shortly after the incident we became aware of footage circulating on social media. As a result, I have launched an investigation.

“Local officers are now reviewing this footage in order to establish whether any offences have been committed.

“In line with our service policy this incident will be treated as a racially motivated hate incident.

“I am committed to ensuring that North Belfast remains a safe place to live, visit, work and socialise and I encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact officers at Tennent Street on 101, quoting reference number 1127 31/08/22.”

