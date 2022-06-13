Week-long festivities as Irish language family centre turns 30

AN Irish language community and family centre has celebrated its 30th anniversary with a week-long festival this week.

Ionad Uíbh Eachach kickstarted its Léargas Festival on Monday with a group walk of the Bog Meadows. The event was followed by an exhibition of old photos, documents and historical items from the past three decades.

The Iveagh-based facility was due to celebrate its 30-year milestone in 2021, but put its festivities on hold due to the pandemic.

This year's festival featured everything from a series of historical talks, tours, language courses and more.

Reflecting on the anniversary, Ionad Uíbh Eachach Development Officer Brian Mac An tSionnaigh commented: "We're celebrating everything from the foundation of the Ionad to the work that we're doing now.

"You can see the hundreds of kids that have come through our childcare and have gone on to school, but have continued to speak the language. This is where it all started from the early ages and this is what has inspired parents as well.

"When you think of the people who come through the wide range of classes we have, right up to A-level, it has had a huge impact on the local community.

"Being in charge of the language and cultural programme is a massive honour for me, because the facility has such a history of hard work in this community, so it's an honour to be a part of it."