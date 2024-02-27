Doctors' Orchestra provide a musical tonic at the Ulster Hall

THE DOCTORS Orchestra are returning to the stage after their acclaimed sellout performance in 2022 at Clonard where the life-saving singers raised over £3,000 for a local food charity.

They're playing the Ulster Hall on Sunday, March 3 at 7pm, with all money raised going to the Children in Northern Ireland charity.

Dr Eoghan Ferrie, a founding orchestra member and consultant in emergency medicine based in Belfast, said the group have been playing all over Ireland since their first concert in Clonard where they raised £3,300.

“Our charity this year is for Children in Northern Ireland who are our partner charity for this concert and we are playing in the Ulster Hall," he said. "Our first ever concert was in Clonard and we raised over £3,000.

“Since then we've played in Dublin and Limerick with doctors from all over Ireland. For this concert we will be playing Dvořák’s Symphony No.9 as our main piece which is a popular symphony and people will definitely know some of the music from that. The choirs from St Dominic’s and St Malachy’s schools will be joining us for the combined choir and orchestral pieces.

“Each of the schools are going to be doing their own music as well. It will feature a bit of a mix of music, mostly classical, but it will certainly be music people will know from everyday listening.

"This year we are partnering with Children in Northern Ireland, they’re the regional umbrella organisation for the children’s sector in Northern Ireland. They focus on learning, collaboration and influencing to improve outcomes for children, young people, and families and they manage the region’s free, confidential parenting support helpline, Parentline NI."

DOCTORS: Members of the Irish Doctor's Orchestra

Eoghan continued: “We will have a professional conductor, Sinead Hayes, and over eighty musicians on the night. We are also delighted that we will also be joined by the combined choral forces of St Dominic's and St Malachy's colleges, Belfast, under their musical directors Shane McNeill and David Strange.

Audiences will be treated to a programme which includes La Forza Del Destino Overture, Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves and the well-loved Dvořák Symphony No.9 from the New World. Our concert will end with the rousing O Fortuna from Carl Orff's Carmina Burana, music made famous by its use in television and film.

“Within our professional lives, we are so very aware of parts of society that are more vulnerable. We are always trying to support charities that work with those who are most at risk within society.”

Pauline Leeson , CEO of Children in Northern Ireland, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation that will support our services for children and their families. It is also a great opportunity to promote Parentline NI, the region’s free, confidential helpline and advice service. If you are a parent or carer and need some support, please get in touch. Thanks so much to the Irish Doctors Orchestra.”

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.ulsterhall.co.uk/what-s-on/the-irish-doctors-orchestra/

To learn more about the orchestra performance, see them on Twitter at @irishdoctorsorc or Instagram @irishdoctorsorchestra