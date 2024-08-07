Irish Freethinkers to hold talk on 1916 hero, anti-colonial campaigner Roger Casement

A TALK on Irish revolutionary and global rights champion Roger Casement will take place on Thursday, organised by the Irish Freethinkers and Humanists as part of Féile an Phobail.

'Roger Casement: Human Rights Rebel' will be held in St Mary's University College at 3pm.

The lecture will explore how Casement's anti-imperialism grew from his human rights work and how its lessons reverberate still.

The talk will be delivered by Aidan McQuade, writer and independent human rights consultant and Director of Anti-Slavery International from 2006-2017.

All are welcome to attend.