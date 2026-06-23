THE Irish government has announced €228 million in all island rail connectivity.

It’s envisaged that the Irish government’s Shared Island Fund investment will see projects targeted for delivery by 2030 and see improved efficiency and reliability of rail services, easing congestion and boosting connectivity.

The investment will see:

€100 million for a series of planned track renewal projects in Northern Ireland along the Derry-Belfast and Belfast-Dublin lines, helping to boost line speeds, improve reliability and enhance connectivity with the North West and the Dublin-Belfast corridor.

€93 million in the Republic for the accelerated delivery of infrastructure planned as part of DART+ Coastal North, which will help to avoid scheduling conflicts between the cross-border Enterprise and DART services on the Northern Line.

€35 million for continuation of the hourly Enterprise service to 2030, which was first introduced with Shared Island Fund funding in October 2024. This funding will be matched by the Department of Transport. Since the introduction of the hourly service, Enterprise passenger numbers have increased by approximately 40 per cent.

Minister for Transport in the South Darragh O’Brien said: “The allocation by the Government of Shared Island funding to these projects will allow us to further strengthen cross-border rail. I am particularly pleased to see the acceleration of works on DART+ Coastal North ahead of the entry into service of the new DART fleet next year, and the new Enterprise Rail fleet ahead of its entry into service in 2030.

"These projects not only demonstrate Government commitment to continuing to enhance connectivity with Northern Ireland, but also our commitment to a wider investment in public transport delivery.”

Minister for Infrastructure in the North, Liz Kimmins, said: “This investment will pave the way for faster journeys and greater reliability for services between Dublin, Belfast and the North-West – delivering a more cohesive rail network, connecting communities and boosting the thriving all-island economy.”