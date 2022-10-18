Irish language audio announcements start on Glider route in West

IRISH language audio announcements have come into use on Glider services in West Belfast.

The bi-lingual announcements can now be heard on Glider services from this week operating from Millfield to McKinstry Road and at the Colin Connect Hub.

Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd has welcomed the introduction of Irish language audio announcements on the West Belfast Glider route.

“I’m delighted to be at Colin Connect Transport Hub today to welcome the introduction of Irish language audio announcements on the West Belfast Glider route," he said.

"From today, in addition to the bi-lingual internal signage which was introduced in 2021, the audio ‘next stop’ announcements for passengers will be made in both Irish and English.

"This will be implemented on Glider services operating from Millfield to McKinstry Road and at the Colin Connect Hub.

“While there is still much more to do in ensuring greater equality for the Irish language there is no doubt that this is another positive step forward. My Department and Translink worked closely with Forbairt Feirste, the Inclusive Mobility and Transport Advisory Committee and the Royal National Institute of Blind People on the implementation of this important project to ensure accuracy in the translations and that accessibility for more vulnerable public transport users was fully considered. I would like to thank them for their valuable contribution and support.”

Tá fáilte curtha ag Forbairt Feirste roimh fhógraí fuaime Gaeilge ar an glider inniu. Cé go bhfuil i bhfad níos mó le déanamh is céim chun cinn é seo don Ghaeilge. #Gaeilge pic.twitter.com/tSnuubYx9N — ForbairtFeirste (@Ffeirste) October 18, 2022

Forbairt Feirste, Project officer Piarais Mac Alastair said: “The introduction of Irish Language Audio to the West Belfast Glider route is a welcome next step in increased visibility of the Irish language on public transport which comes on the back of internal Irish language signage on the Glider route.

“We are calling on Translink to implement without delay, the long overdue Irish language signage on the front of the buses on this route that will complete this phase of work.

"We are currently working with DFI and Translink to make an Irish language option available on the Glider ticket machines along with a very exciting Irish language roads signage scheme, the first of its kind anywhere in the North."