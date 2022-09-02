Proposals for two new Irish language post-primaries welcomed

PROPOSALS: EA have publish plans to increase the number of Irish language post-primary schools

SINN Féin have welcomed proposals to double the number of Irish language post-primary schools in the North.

The Education Authority operational plan for 2022-2024 would see an increase from two to four Irish-medium post-primaries, one for the Tyrone/Fermanagh area and a new school in North Belfast.

At present, Coláiste Feirste remains the only Irish language post-primary school in Belfast, with Gaelcholáiste Dhoire in Dungiven, Co. Derry the only other in the North.

In recent years Coláiste Feirste has been looking at the possibility of opening a campus in North Belfast to help ease oversubscription at the school. In June school Principal Mícheál Mac Giolla Ghunna revealed that the school was set to welcome 900 pupils this September.

The published proposals also included plans to increase the number of integrated and special schools.

The EA’s operational plans were formed with feedback from other bodies including the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS), Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta (CnaG) and the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE).

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed the plans to increase the number of Irish medium post-primary schools.

The party’s education spokesperson said: “I welcome plans by the Education Authority (EA) to increase the number of Irish medium post-primary schools across the north.

“This reflects the clear demand for Irish language education across, particularly as the number of children enrolling in Irish schools continues to rise.

“The EA must now work to ensure this plan is delivered and progress made on securing new first-class facilities for children who want to learn through the medium of Irish.”