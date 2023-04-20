Bilingual street signs approved for four West Belfast streets

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Lake Glen Drive, off Falls Road, will have new bilingual signage

FOUR more streets in West Belfast have been provisionally approved for new bilingual signage under Belfast City Council's new policy.

In the past nine months since policy on dual language street signs was changed, over 400 applications have been made for Irish street signs – with only four having been processed before this month.

The new policy means at least one resident of any Belfast street, or a councillor, is all that is required to trigger a consultation on a second nameplate. Only 15 per cent of residents in favour is enough to erect the sign. Non-responses will no longer be counted as 'against' votes.

At this month's People and Communities Committee meeting, new Irish signage was agreed for Lake Glen Drive (off Falls Road at BT11), Lagmore Dale (off Stewartstown Road at BT17), Iris Walk (off Springfield Avenue at BT12) and at Abyssinia Street (off Leeson Street at BT12).

Lake Glen Drive will have the Irish name Céide Ghleann an Locha. 18 occupiers (25 per cent) were in favour of the erection of a second street nameplate, while 54 occupiers (75 per cent) did not respond to the survey.

Lagmore Dale will have the Irish name Gleanntán an Laig Mhóir. 152 occupiers (37 per cent) were in favour of the erection of a second street nameplate, while two occupiers (one per cent) had no preference either way. 260 occupiers (62 per cent) did not respond to the survey.

Iris Walk will have the Irish name Siúlán na Seileastar. Thirteen occupiers (43 per cent) were in favour of the erection of a second street nameplate and 17 occupiers (57 per cent) did not respond to the survey.

Abyssinia Street will have the Irish name Sráid na hAibisíne. Five occupiers (21 per cent) were in favour of the erection of a second street nameplate and 19 occupiers (79 per cent) did not respond to the survey.

There will be a cost of approximately £1,650 for the manufacturing and erection of the dual language street signs.

The council report states: “Each application for a dual language street sign is subject to an initial assessment for any potential adverse impacts on equality, good relations and rural needs.”

The signage will be fully ratified at next month's full meeting of Belfast City Council.