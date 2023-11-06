Israeli Minister's comments to banish Palestinians to Ireland condemned

SUPPORT: Israeli Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu said Palestinians should be banished to Ireland or the deserts

THE WORDS of a far-right Israeli Minister who suggested Israel should drop a nuclear bomb on Gaza and banish Palestinians to Ireland has been condemned.

During an interview at the weekend Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, who is a member of the extremist Otzma Yehudit party, was asked if he was suggesting a nuclear bomb might be dropped on the enclave to which he replied “That’s one way.”

Asked about the fate of the Palestinian population, Eliyahu said: “They can go to Ireland or deserts, the monsters in Gaza should find a solution by themselves.”

Eliyahu added that the Northern section of Gaza shouldn't exist and anyone who shows a Palestinian flag “shouldn’t continue living on the face of the earth.”

In a recent radio interview with Israel’s Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said on Sunday that dropping a nuclear weapon on the Gaza Strip is “an option,” according to Haaretz pic.twitter.com/aBPekPRACO — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) November 5, 2023

This incendiary statement was condemned by People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll who said the Israeli government must face international sanctions.

“The overnight bombardment of Gaza is another clear statement of apartheid Israel’s genocidal intent,” he said.

“Some 10,000 Palestinians have now been murdered, at least 4,000 of them children, and yet the craven leaders of the western world can barely utter a word of condemnation.

“When members of the Israeli government are empowered to threaten a nuclear bombing the world must act.

“Israeli Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu’s proposal to banish Palestinians to Ireland is abhorrent, but it is also a testament to the strength of the Palestine solidarity movement here.

"Refugees are welcome in Ireland, however, we must combine that assertion with a concerted effort to end the slaughter and forced displacement.”

On Monday Amichai Eliyahu had been suspended indefinitely by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.