ANDREE MURPHY: It's just what happens – and we just keep letting it go on

In all of the headlines that have grabbed our attention during the past six weeks the headlines of violence against women have lacked the attention they deserve.

Over the past year we have seen the publication of an unprecedented number of research findings on violence against women and girls. These have informed strategies published by the Executive Office, the Department of Health and the Department for Justice.

Reading the contents should have us on the streets. 98 per cent of the women who live here have experienced violence. All women are living with the impact of some form of violence. The research on how young women experience violence is summed up in the title of the report: 'It’s Just What Happens'. From no age all women know that we are treated differently and accommodate the threat of violence. All women know it is 'just what happens'. We know we will walk different streets, at different hours, in different company, in different clothing. We all know we will experience behaviours that threaten and scare us from strangers, colleagues, friends and family members. We all know that we have all experienced violence from we were children.

But we live in a society that chooses to privilege other violence in other forms by other people. Had five people been killed in seven weeks by an actor to the conflict, or a far-right grouping, we would have brought the streets to a standstill. But we know that the killings of Montserrat Mortorrell, Sophie Watson, Rachel Simpson, Mary Ward and a woman in County Down, whose name has not been released at the time of writing, are 'just what happens'.

The behaviours that are tolerated, accommodated and lived with lead to murder. Harassment, bullying, threats, 'low level' domestic violence, sexual abuses and eventually murder of women and girls are 'just what happens'. And our mothers, daughters, sisters, wives and friends are living diminished lives and at constant risk because of it.

It is notable that abusive behaviours only become lasting headlines when they are problematic for political parties. That is not to say that they should not be headlines, but we must ask ourselves honestly, is violence against women only for political purpose or are we embedding the lasting, challenging and transformative actions we need to take?

Six weeks of headlines from just one media outlet give us a snapshot of our reality as women. All are separate incidents. This is not comprehensive. It is Just What Happens.

October 14 to September 1, 2024: Man arrested after death of woman in her 50s; Man jailed for 'predatory' sex offences against girl; Woman reported violent crime weeks before killing; Man admits killing his mother in her home; Ex-Sinn Féin press officer admits child sex offences; Woman shot at with crossbow urges victims to seek help; Murder accused a master manipulator, court told; 'No remorse': sexual assault survivor faces attacker; Derry man admits possessing child sex images; Man in court over mother's murder in Belfast; Man jailed for violent attack on ex-partner; Taxi driver who sexually assaulted woman jailed; Man pleads not guilty to murdering sister; Man admits blackmail bid over sex videos and images; Attack witness 'ran to her death rather than safety'.

Women's lives are worth more.