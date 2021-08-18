Jamie-Lee's family 'devastated' after body is found

SEARCH: 24-year-old Jamie-Lee Wilson who went missing last week

THE family of a young West Belfast woman who went missing over a week ago have told of their devastation after searches uncovered a body.

On Tuesday evening, the PSNI confirmed that a search operation to find 24-year-old Turf Lodge woman Jamie-Lee Wilson had ended.

She was last seen in the Turf Lodge area travelling in a black Volvo towards the Springfield Road last Tuesday, August 10.

The car was found in the Dundrod area unlocked and with the young woman’s belongings inside.

The black Volvo found in Dundrod

Speaking to the Andersonstown News as searches were continuing on Tuesday of this week, Ms Wilson's brother, Anthony McCabe made a desperate appeal for information about her whereabouts, describing her disappearance as "completely out of character".

"Jamie-Lee is a hardworking girl, she's quiet and private, it's really not like her," he said.

He said Jamie-Lee had previously been staying with a friend who, along with the family, only belatedly discovered she was missing.

"We've been everywhere knocking door to door," Mr McCabe said at the time.

"She has a massive family, everybody is concerned, and everybody is looking for her."

Following the discovery of a body, a relative, Emma Rain, posted on social media stating, “unfortunately it isn’t good news”.

“Deep down I think we already knew since this morning,” she added.

In a statement issued on his behalf, Mr McCabe's partner said the family had received “devastating news” that Jamie-Lee was “no longer with us”.

"Beautiful girl, you’ve broken our hearts,” she said.

"If love could have saved you, you’d have lived forever.

“Watch over your whole entire family circle as they try to take in this devastating news."