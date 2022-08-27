Sister-in-law organises fundraisers in memory of Jennifer Bennett

WALKING: Liz Brennan has organised a series of walks in memory of her sister-in-law Jennifer who passed away last month

THE sister-in-law of Jennifer Bennett, who sadly passed away last month after a battle with cancer, is set to organise a series of walks in her memory with the money raised going to Cancer Focus.



Jennifer, who had worked in St Teresa’s Nursery School and for SureStart, was 45 when she passed away, leaving behind her husband Martin and four sons.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Liz Brennan said: “The idea for fundraising came about when my other sister suggested that we should do a ‘Brave The Shave’ a few months back.

IN MEMORY: Jennifer Bennett was 45 when she passed away



“Jennifer passed away sooner than we thought, and we had the walks already arranged so we decided to go ahead with it in her memory even though she is only a month dead.



“Our first walk will take place this Sunday where we will be meeting at Finaghy Train Station and getting the train to Bangor where we will walk the coastal path to Holywood.



“We will also be doing another walk next Friday evening where we will be walking around six bars in West Belfast with our buckets and we are hoping they will let us do a small collection within the bars.



“We were aiming to raise £1,000 and we have raised nearly £900 so far.”

To donate to Liz's fundraising efforts, visit her JustGiving page.