Jimmy O'Connor was a 'legend' and will be missed by all who knew him

A WEST Belfast bakery owner will be remembered as a "legend" by everyone who knew him.

Jimmy O'Connor (62) passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by his family on June 13.

He took over O'Connor's Bakery on the Falls Road 13 years ago.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, his daughter Bronagh said: "He just loved his wife Anne, kids and grandkids.

"He will be remembered by opening the bakery up in the early hours of the morning and having all different types of customers from people going home from nights out to taxi drivers.

"He would have done anything for anyone and always helped anyone in any possible way he thought he could.

"He was just a real kind-hearted man. He will be remembered as a legend by all who know him."

Jimmy is survived by his wife Anne, children Orlagh, Ciara, Bronagh, Barry and the late Jim and his loving grandchildren.

Jimmy's remains will leave his late home 71 Hazelwood Avenue on Wednesday at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church followed by burial at Blaris Cemetery Lisburn.