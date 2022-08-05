New career? Major jobs and training fair set for Belfast

REGISTRATION is now open for a brand new Belfast Community Jobs and Training Fair, in association with Huhtamaki.

Organised by Belfast Media, this is a must-attend event if you are starting your career, making a fresh start, returning to work, or even if you are an employer searching for new employees.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 15 from 1-6pm at the newly renovated St Comgall's on the Falls Road.

We are delighted to have leading West Belfast manufacturer Huhtamaki on board as our headline sponsor.

There is an unprecedented demand for workers to fill vacancies in thousands of jobs across Belfast, from logistics to tech and from hospitality to healthcare.

As the availability of labour tightens, employers are reaching out not just to young people entering the labour market for the first time and to those who are interested in switching careers but also to those who are interested in working part-time or in returning to the world of work.

Companies from all sectors will set up shop in the refurbished school building — now one of Belfast’s premiere settings — to spell out their job opportunities to jobseekers. Also invited to exhibit will be training bodies which offer skills development on the job.

With more and more employers offering the real living wage as a starting salary and appealing terms and conditions, this is a must-attend event for anyone keen to explore fresh opportunities in the job market.

For more details, please email Susan Donnan at s.donnan@belfastmedia.com.

You can register for the event here.