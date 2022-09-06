Joby and Ursula bring their music to the Cultúrlann

BEST of the West songwriter Joby Fox – who is accustomed to playing in New York, London and Copenhagen – is coming home for a one-off gig in Belfast on Friday 9 September.

For this gig only, Joby has invited along Belfast songwriter and harp player Ursula Burns, promising a vibrant evening with both comedy and music.

The gig, which will take place in the restaurant in the Cultúrlann includes a two-course meal.

Speaking ahead of the gig, Joby said: “We did a gig like this in the Culturlann just before the pandemic. It was a very memorable evening. I love doing these kinds of gigs playing to a well-fed and listening audience. The Cultúrlann is a favourite eating spot for me when I’m home.

“Ursula is fresh back from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and I think it will be a real treat for the audience. I’m personally also looking forward to seeing her perform and sharing the evening with her," says Joby.

The gig in Belfast comes ahead of Joby’s latest album I Once Was a Hawk Now I’m a Dove which has received great reviews already.

The album was written, recorded and produced during the pandemic where Joby was stranded in Denmark as he was visiting family when the world went into lockdown.

The songs have a distinct longing for home but also a dynamic mix of genres and styles that comes from working with a young local jazz trio in Northern Denmark and with Danish producer Søren Mikkelsen.