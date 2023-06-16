Joe Clarke will be long remembered, mourners told at his funeral

FINAL JOURNEY: The funeral of Joe Clarke took place on Thursday

JOE Clarke will be remembered for "a long time yet", mourners were told at his funeral on Thursday.

The 71 year-old died at his home in South Belfast on Monday after a brave battle with cancer.

Joe was a 19-year-old apprentice car mechanic when he was detained by Paratroopers at his West Belfast home on August 9, 1971 – when hundreds of Catholic men across the North were rounded up and interned without trial.

Joe became one of the 14 men who became known as the Hooded Men, who over a period of several days were interrogated by the RUC and the British Army. During interrogation the men were hooded, beaten, deprived of sleep, food and water, forced to stand in the stress position and thrown out of helicopters

This week, the men received an apology from the PSNI Chief Constable and it was revealed that Joe received his apology on his death bed just days before he passed away.

Jim McIllmurray, a close friend of Joe. spoke as part of the graveside oration at Milltown Cemetery.

He said that Mr Clarke was proud to be a "committed Irish republican" and that it was always his "aspiration to see Irish unity, an inclusive Ireland for everyone".

INSPIRATION: Joe Clarke

He told how his friend dealt bravely with the challenges he faced.

"Joe fought his illness in the same manner as he fought the legal case, head-on, direct, and without complaining," he said.

"With Joe’s financial status in life, he could have just walked away from this case, but he didn’t, he was there with us all through those frustrating dark days and the few successful ones.

"It is often said that we die twice in life, the second time when people stop talking about us.

"Well, be that the case, Joe Clarke will be around for a long time yet."

Surviving members of the Hooded Men formed a final guard of honour as Mr Clarke's remains were lowered into the grave.