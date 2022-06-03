Joe McDonagh Cup Final: Eight changes for Antrim ahead of Kerry showdown

ANTRIM have made eight changes to the side that lost to Kerry a fortnight ago as the teams meet again in tomorrow's Joe McDonagh Cup final at Croke Park.

Darren Gleeson rung the changes for that game two weeks ago with his side already through to the decider, but reverts to a more familiar starting 15 this time around as a host of injuries cleared up.

Ryan Elliott remains in goal, but back-up Paul McMullan returns to the bench having missed the previous two games with a hand injury.

Gerard Walsh returns as full-back with David Kearney keeping his place in the corner, although Paddy Burke - who has played on the wing throughout the season - drops back into the other corner.

That wing-back slot he vacates goes to Joe Maskey who has been deployed in midfield from the League relegation playoff against Offaly, but who had previously been a regular in the half-back line and played there in the 2020 final.

Team captain Eoghan Campbell anchors the side at six, while Conal Bohill's recent run of fine form on the wing is rewarded with the St John's man earning the nod.

Keelan Molloy returns from injury to start in the engine room alongside Michael Bradley, while in attack, Ciaran Clarke is also back from injury to play at wing-forward where his ability to get on more ball and break from deep at pace has been a huge facet of Antrim's attacking play this year.

Neil McManus is at centre-forward and will likely come into direct contact with Kerry's Mikey Boyle who was a forward in the 2020 final, while James McNaughton has got the nod in the other wing-forward position.

The full-forward line has a look of familiarity about it with Conor McCann flanked by flying Dunloy pair Conal Cunning and Seaan Elliott.

Conor Johnston - whose goal-scoring start to the competition was curtailed due to a knee injury - starts on the bench alongside Niall McKenna who has played little since the league defeat to Dublin due to injury and suspension, but they could yet play a key role at some stage, as could Eoin O'Neill who made some fine impacts when introduced and performed well from the start in recent games.

ANTRIM: R Elliott; D Kearney, G Walsh, P Burke; J Maskey, E Campbell, C Bohill; K Molloy, M Bradley; J McNaughton, N McManus, C Clarke; C Cunning, C McCann, S Elliott

KERRY: TBA