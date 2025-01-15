John George: Family meet with PSNI as they await return of body

THE family of Twinbrook man John George have met with the PSNI as they wait for his body to be returned home from Spain.

The body of the 37-year-old father-of-two was recovered last Tuesday having been missing for over three weeks. Spanish police say that Mr George, who was last in contact with his family on December 14, was murdered.

The George family returned home on Friday afternoon amid emotional scenes at Belfast International Airport.

On Monday, they met with solicitor Kevin Winters and the PSNI for an update on the murder investigation.

In a statement the family's solicitor, Kevin Winters said: "Today we met with PSNI together with the family to discuss the latest out-workings of the Spanish authorities investigation into the killing of Mr George.

"We are pleased to report that assurances were given on maintaining levels of communication with Spanish police to access key information on the current status of their investigation.

John's father, Billy George

"The most important issue right now for the family is when their son's body will be returned back to Belfast. To date despite the recovery of John's remains almost one week ago it remains unclear as to when the autopsy will be concluded. Importantly police confirmed today they will make enquiries towards seeing if it’s possible to have a second post mortem report on the deceased.

"The family feel very strongly about that so the assurances given on enquiries this afternoon are very welcome.

"We have also learned that police will assist as far as possible in the investigation of any links of suspects and persons of interest in Belfast. In doing so PSNI stress again that this is an extra jurisdictional investigation so any steps of a proactive nature must – unless anything changes – be taken upon direction of the Spanish to police.

"To date the family have been very frustrated with what they see as a communication deficit with the Spanish. To that end anything that can help address this information gap has to be welcomed. We expect to meet again in two weeks time for an update on all issues discussed."

In a heartbreaking post on social media, John's sister Courtney described the pain as "something else".

"How has it been four weeks with not hearing your voice? can't even listen to your voice notes. It just hurts so much. This pain is something else.

"I will never understand why this happened to you? Why these people thought they could take your life away and no-one would care?

"When people say they feel robbed that is me. I have been robbed of a big brother who loved all us to death. His sons have been robbed of a daddy. John was adored by many. With every inch of my body, I will make sure he gets justice!"

John's funeral will take place next Friday (January 24).