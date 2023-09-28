John Mallon back in the frame as he launches his calendar for 2024

A CELEBRATED West Belfast lensman and mental health campaigner has launched his annual photographic calendar in aid of local charities.

John Mallon first took up photography during a battle with mental health issues. He has since used his talent with a camera to inspire those facing similar struggles to seek help, and now publishes a yearly calendar to raise awareness of mental health charities. Proceeds from the calendar have also gone to help local homelessness charities and foodbanks.

John, who runs a stall in the Kennedy Centre showcasing his work and mental health support, launched 'Beauty on our doorstep' calendar for 2024 this week with the help of Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy and inspirational Ballymurphy boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann.

Dáithí gives the calendar his seal of approval

Speaking about the calendar, John said: "I have been inundated with requests for calendars already this year. The calendar goes all over the world now. I think it just reminds people of home.

"Last year, we ran out of calendars two weeks before Christmas.

"This year, we have increased the number of people who will benefit from it. Foodstock in Andersonstown and the Community Foodbank in Ardoyne, Welcome Organisation, Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, Children's Hospice, Action Cancer and Gort na Móna Men's Shed will all benefit.

"The calendar is my way of giving back. My biggest regret about asking for help is that I didn't do it sooner. My whole life changed after that. The one thing people will never throw out is a calendar. It is on a wall 365 days a year.

"All the contacts of mental health charities are on it and the number of people who have told me over the years they have used it to get help is unbelievable.

"My photos are from West Belfast and all over Ireland. There is one picture of a wee shop in Omeath which hasn't changed in years, ever since I was a child. It is like it is caught in time."

John has dedicated 2024's calendar to three people.

"This year's calendar is dedicated to some amazing people who have made so much difference to many lives," he added.

"James Martin, an amazing man who broke records by becoming the first leading man with Down Syndrome in an Oscar-winning film.

"For the amazing Dáithí Mac Gabhann for bringing about massive change to organ donation and the hope he has given to so many people who need an organ transplant. He is saving lives.

"And to my own son, Caoimhín (32) who suffered terrible brain damage at birth and wasn't expected to live past the first night. He is a character and life has never been easy for him but he has brought massive happiness to so many."

John Mallon's 'Beauty On Our Doorstep' calendar is available to purchase from his stall in the Kennedy Centre.