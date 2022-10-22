Charities to benefit from photographer John Mallon's calendar

BELFAST’S Lord Mayor Cllr Tina Black visited the Kennedy Centre on Tuesday to launch the 2023 Beauty On Our Doorstep calendar which is compiled by renowned photographer John Mallon.



The calendar, which contains the contact details for a number of local mental health organisations along with images shot by John, will raise money for local food banks and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.



Speaking at the launch, the Lord Mayor said: “This is phenomenal. The fact that John has created this calendar again, Beauty On Our Doorstep is the best way to describe it.



“I have been lucky enough to see some of the photographs and some of the photos created by the fantastic young people at the Frank Gillen Centre. Not only does John do work with mental health awareness, he also supports our young people by bringing them forward with their skills.



“Belfast can’t thank him enough. This year he will be supporting four food banks and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.



“John has created an awareness of mental health because he has a true empathy of it and the only way to really know that someone is struggling is to ask them and listen to the answer they give you.



“The fact that all of the support networks are in here too is phenomenal.



“I would like to thank John on behalf of Belfast and on behalf of myself for all the work that he is doing.”



John explained that he decided to design the calendar around eight years ago because a calendar hangs on a wall 365 days a year and it could be a good resource if you are seeking help with your mental health.



“People have come and told me that they wouldn’t be alive today if they didn’t have the calendar. It has taken on a life of its own and we have decided to use it to help in other ways by donating money to the four foodbanks and providing a dinner on Christmas Day to 250 homeless people.



“A couple of friends are also fundraising for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust which is a fantastic organisation who have brought so much ease to families whose relatives have passed away abroad.



“I would also like to thank my mummy who is my rock and also Mary Creaney. Mary is a fantastic woman who has done so much work over the years helping people with their mental health and still travels the country to train people in assistance.



“So many people have come here and Mary has been able to signpost them to the help they need.”



John’s calendar is now available from his stall in the Kennedy Centre.