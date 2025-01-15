Shop robbed in early morning on Antrim Road

INVESTIGATION: The robbery took place on the Antrim Road Library picture

POLICE are investigating a robbery at a shop on the Antrim Road.

At around 7am on Monday a man entered the store and demanded a female employee open the till. He then removed a sum of money and made off from the shop.

The robber is described as wearing a blue jacket, shorts, white trainers, a beanie hat, and had his jacket pulled up over his face.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed a male matching this description in the area this morning Is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 150 13/01/25.

You can also submit information online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.