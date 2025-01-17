Threatening graffiti appears amid row over use of new Ballysillan pitch

WARNING: Threatening graffiti on the Ballysillan Road over the weekend

THREATENING sectarian graffiti has appeared on a wall close to a new £7.5m development at Ballysillan Playing Fields in North Belfast.

Work is due to begin shortly on the upgrade, which includes a new state-of-the-art floodlit 4G pitch, refurbishment of the existing bowling pavilion, new children’s play facilities and a new open-air community event space.

However, a row has broken out over which team will have a claim over the new pitch.

Local Amateur League outfit Ballysillan Swifts FC say that the pitches were earmarked for use by their club exclusively, but now they have been told that they must share the facilities.

The huge investment in the North Belfast facility will see the main playing pitch upgraded from an Irish Football Association ‘intermediate’ standard to Irish Premiership standard. North Belfast NIFL Championship side Newington FC – who currently play their home matches in Larne – have been told they can make the new Ballysillan pitch their home ground.

Over the weekend graffiti appeared on the Ballysillan Road close to the playing fields warning: 'Ballysillan says no to Newington' alongside a pair of crosshairs. The graffiti has since been painted over, but it has been reported to the PSNI.

In a statement posted on social media, Ballysillan Swifts said they're "disgusted" at what they see as a U-turn by City Hall on an earlier commitment.

Ballysillan Playing Fields

"We as a club are devastated, disgusted and let down by these latest developments from Belfast City Council.

“We can’t understand how they can change the whole plan now at this late stage after what was set out for public consultation was already agreed.

“We won’t be pushed out of our home and we won’t be made to become the other team to anyone.”

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said no final decision has been taken on future bookings of the facility.

“Belfast City Council can confirm work will shortly begin to upgrade Ballysillan Playing Fields as part of an investment under the Urban Villages programme.

“As part of the upgrade, a new 4G soccer pitch will be installed and council officers are currently considering how this facility can be maximised for community use.”