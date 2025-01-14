Woman who died after being struck by a car named as Carole Graham (77)

POLICE have named the woman who died following the road traffic collision on the Antrim Road in Glengormley yesterday as 77-year-old Carole Graham.

Ms Graham, who was a pedestrian, was struck by a car shortly after 5pm on Monday. She was from the Newtownabbey area.

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “It was reported at approximately 5pm on Monday, 13th January that there had been a road traffic collision involving a female pedestrian and a white Kia Sportage on the Antrim Road, Glengormley.

“Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1168 13/01/25.”

Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport