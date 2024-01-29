WATCH: It's never too late to talk if you have problems

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE: John Mallon at his stall in the Kennedy Centre

FOR so many people John Mallon is a familiar face behind his photography stall in the Kennedy Centre in West Belfast.

Many people know John for his beautiful photos but it is his journey into photography to help deal with his own personal mental health struggle which is fascinating.

"Over ten years ago, I had a very busy active life. For various reasons, it slowed down and I noticed something wasn’t right but I brushed it aside," he explained. "It turned out to be my biggest mistake. That was the time I should have got help.

"I got progressively worse and started drinking a lot of alcohol at night to try and help me sleep. That was the road to disaster.

"My biggest regret about asking for help is that I didn’t do it sooner. It could have saved me a lot of pain and suffering.

"I am not ashamed I had mental health issues. It is an illness like any other that you need to get help with, the same way if you have a heart problem or diabetes."

After seeking help, John's life changed and he took up photography.

"From that day I took that step to get help, my life changed. The more I spoke about it, the more I felt better. It was like taking a weight off my shoulders," he added.

"I started to go out for walks and notice things like sounds and views. I always had a love for photography so I went and bought myself a camera. I started taking pictures and sharing them on social media.

"Close friends convinced me to take it further and I held an exhibition called ‘A View To A Better Mental Health Through The Lens Of A Camera’.

"Nine people approached me during it and described their poor mental health and felt they could talk to me about it. I was able to signpost them to get the help they needed.

"I then came into the Kennedy Centre for four days to hand out leaflets and stuff and then started selling my pictures. This May, I will be here ten years. I never would have thought that. I am under no illusions that my mental health issues may come back but I now know the signs and what to look out for and how to deal with it."

A key feature of John's close relationship between photography and mental health is his annual calendar 'Beauty On Our Doorstep'.

Featuring his beautiful photos, it also contains key contact numbers for mental health charities and organisations. Proceeds from the calendar have helped local homelessness charities and foodbanks.

"It has taken on a life of its own. The calendar is my way of giving back," he said.

CALENDAR LAUNCH: John Mallon with John Jones (Kennedy Centre Manager), Dáithí Mac Gabhann and Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy

"The one thing people will never throw out is a calendar. It is on a wall 365 days a year.

"All the contacts of mental health charities are on it and the number of people who have told me over the years they have used it to get help is unbelievable."

John has a simple message for people struggling with their mental health – talk to someone.

"My advice to people is to speak to friends or family. Don’t do what I did and suffer on your own," he concluded. "I got help and it changed my life. I was able to give my daughter away to get married. I now have ten grandchildren.

"Life for me now is very much for living."

You can visit John Mallon's stall in the Kennedy Centre mall, located close to Sainsbury's.