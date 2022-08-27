Rising costs of materials forces John to close his Kennedy Centre stall

TALENT: Lensman John Mallon hopes to be back at the Kennedy Centre in the future

A CELEBRATED West Belfast lensman and mental health campaigner has announced the closure of his popular stall in the Kennedy Centre.

John Mallon set up 'Beauty on our Doorstep' stall in the shopping centre nine years ago, with a focus on promoting positive mental health through photography.

An emotional John said he has been forced to close the stall due to the rising cost of materials in the present climate.

"It is with a very heavy heart I have to announce the closure of Beauty on our Doorstep stand in the Kennedy Centre," he said.

"This is entirely down to the cost of materials in the present climate. I would go fortnightly to get materials and they have gone up as much as three times.

"My heart goes out to young families and pensioners during this cost of living crisis.

"My stand was set up to promote positive mental health through the lens of a camera. I was only meant to be in the Kennedy Centre for four days and here I am, nine years later.

"I am very proud to say this has been very successful. There is a little bit of beauty on our doorstep and in many homes and important buildings around the world.

"We have supported many charities, food banks and our homeless community.

"Our yearly calendars went a very big way to help with this. Not only did it include many beautiful images but also important contacts for our amazing mental health organisations.

"We fully intend on producing 2023 Beauty on our Doorstep and support our food banks and homeless community and I will continue to take pictures.

"We hope to re-open in the near future as the Kennedy Centre has been extremely good to us over the years. A massive thanks to John Jones, General Manager, and the Kennedy's themselves.

"I want to say a very special thank you to my dear friend Mary Creaney who on many occasions provided help and advice to anyone seeking it.

"For the time being, Beauty on our Doorstep will stay open online only. I hope to return to the Kennedy Centre, possibly in October time to prepare for the 2023 calendar launch.

"A massive thanks to everyone for your support. None of this would be possible without you."

John has been inundated with messages of support and thanks for his work over the years.

John Jones, General Manager at the Kennedy Centre, said: "John, it's been an absolute pleasure having you at the Kennedy Centre for as long as I can remember.

"You have become a great friend of the Centre and indeed of mine. I know it won't be long before you are back with us and you will always be very welcome here. I know we will stay in touch."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: "You’re a credit to the role you have and no doubt will continue to do. You do make a difference and we are all proud of you. No doubt you’ll be back at some stage in the centre."

You can keep up with John Mallon's work via his Facebook page here.