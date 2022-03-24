Mum's moving tribute after son dies following assault

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 31-year-old man after he died following an assault in North Belfast last week.

Joseph Ritch passed away on Wednesday in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Police received a report just after 6.40am on Friday, March 18, of a physical altercation at an address in Flax Street in Ardoyne. Mr Ritch sustained a wound to his neck, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but tragically passed away yesterday evening.

Posting on Facebook, his mum, Cindy said: "My lovely boy Joe is gone. He left us at half six this evening to go and save three lives through organ donation.

"I don’t want to get into details while police are investigating the incident that led to this desperately sad outcome but his name has been released to the press and I don’t want people speculating about him.

"It’s been the absolute privilege of my life to be his mum because he taught me patience and tolerance and enriched us all with his incredible energy and intelligence.

"I will always be a mum of three amazing children. I will love you and miss you forever."

#RT @PoliceServiceNI: RT @PSNIBelfastN: We are appealing for information in relation to the death of 31-year-old Joseph Ritch, following an incident in Flax Street in north Belfast on March 18. pic.twitter.com/bD1JssmDIj — A_B (@ChiAB2486) March 23, 2022

His sister, Freya added: "My gorgeous big brother. I have been trying to think of what to write but there are no words.

"Joe was one of a kind. His big smile was so infectious and he would do anything for anyone. I'll forever miss those big blue eyes and his big bear hugs. What I would give to have one last night with him or even take his place.

"It's so comforting to read all the messages from his friends, he was truly so loved. His light just shone too brightly for this world.

"Wherever you are now Joe, I will never ever forget you and I will love and miss you forever. Until we meet again."

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: “The news that a man has died as a result of a tragic incident in Ardoyne last week is a shock to the whole community.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and neighbours at this sad time.

“I’d appeal to anyone with any information to come forward as soon as possible."

A 30-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was later released pending further enquiries. Police, who are treating his death as suspicious are appealing for information.

"Detectives are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 478 of 18/03/22.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here."