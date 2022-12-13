Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston to stand in Council election

A FORMER Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) councillor is hoping to regain her Belfast City Council seat, this time with the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).

Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston switched allegiance to the UUP in 2021 and will contest next May's Council election for the party in North Belfast.

In May, she received 2,995 votes in the Assembly election for North Belfast, but failed to secure a seat.

Julie-Ann previously represented the Oldpark ward during her time as a PUP councillor but will stand for the UUP in Castle DEA.

Announcing her intention to stand this week, Julie-Anne said: "It won't come as a shock that I've put my name forward and have been selected as a candidate in the upcoming elections to Belfast City Council.

"Those who know me however will be shocked that it isn't for the Oldpark constituency, where I was born and grew up – torturing my neighbours playing 'rap the doors' – right through to 2014 when they opened those doors and gave me the job as their champion on council.

"Those who know me really well will know just how difficult a decision it was not to return to my roots and fight for it in this election.

"But, I'm firmly of the belief that those who represent an area, should live in the area. To know the issues and speak to them is to experience them. A resident, past and present, of Oldpark is best placed to do that. It's what's the area both deserves and needs.

"I'm 35 now, married and some ten years ago I planted my own seeds in the Castle area, Shore Road specifically, where my kids roots will now grow. It is for them that I want to pour my heart and soul into watering the soil here to make it as best a place as it can be. Now and into the future.

"And so, once again my ageing bake will don the lampposts and my voice will ring out in the streets as I march forward for change in Castle.

"I hope you'll join me and support me in my efforts."