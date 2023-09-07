Julie's file locked away longer than Prince Andrew's – what is Britain hiding?

THE sister of a Lenadoon child killed by a British soldier in 1981 says it’s “disgusting” that a file on her death remains locked until 2064 – a year before files on disgraced Prince Andrew can be opened.

Julie Livingstone from Lenadoon was returning from a local shop when she was fatally injured by a plastic bullet on May 12, 1981. The round, which was fired from a British Army vehicle, struck her on the head and she died the next day.

The file on the Prince Andrew paedophile case has been closed until 2065. The file on the shooting dead of my sister Julie (14) by the British Army has been closed until 2064. Obscene, grotesque, standard. pic.twitter.com/uylFXgXjPL — Squinter (@squinteratn) September 4, 2023

In 2019 her file was locked for 45 years – until 2064. This week the file on Prince Andrew’s child sex allegations was closed for 42 years – until 2065.

Speaking as the family await an FOI request to access Julie's file, Julie's sister Elizabeth Livingstone said: “Disgusting is not the right word for it. We are supposed to be in an era of truth and transparency. We are sitting waiting for this disgraceful Legacy Bill to pass and there will be further cover-ups as a result of it. This is a story of the contempt that the British state has for children: murdered Irish children and children in the middle of sex abuse claims.”

