Junior Minister Reilly back at the school that still inspires her

WEST Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly was back at her alma mater this week where she spoke to students about the important role that her former school has played in shaping her life.

With Seachtain na Gaeilge in full swing, during the Sinn Féin junior minister's visit to Coláiste Feirste she also talked to pupils about women's issues and the recent announcement about an Irish Language Commissioner. There was also a chance for pupils to quiz the Stormont Minister.

"As the first past pupil of Coláiste Feirste to serve in a ministerial role it was truly an honour to return to the school that shaped me, not only academically but also as a person," said Aisling. "During my visit, I had the privilege of meeting with the principal Michéal, staff, and students, all of whom have passion, commitment, and drive for a brighter future.

"It was amazing to see the same spirit of innovation and resilience that I experienced in my time there is still very much alive today.

"Conversations around International Women’s Day and the critical role that women play in shaping politics, business, sport, and society at large, highlighted how crucial it is that we recognise the immense contribution women continue to make in all sectors. But we also need to acknowledge the need for each of us to be our own champions. Women, especially young women, must be bold in taking their place in spaces where decisions are made."

Giving advice to students, she said it is not enough to wait for someone else to act on your behalf.

"If we want change, we must roll up our sleeves and get stuck in," she said. "This sentiment resonated with the students because they are the next generation and must become leaders and advocates for themselves and others."

She said she was also delighted to share with the young people the announcement that the process of appointing an Irish Language Commissioner for the North has begun.

Aisling Reilly with pupils and Principal Micheál Mac Giolla Ghunna

She added: "As ambassadors of the Irish language, these students are not just the custodians of their culture but also future leaders who can continue to grow the language in all parts of society. Empowerment was instilled in me at Coláiste Feirste and it continues to empower students today.

"They want to use their voices to influence decisions in government on issues that matter to them. In education, climate change, or the economy, these students are acutely aware that their generation has the power to shape the world. Their enthusiasm for change was palpable.

"My visit reminded me why I’m so proud to be part of its legacy. From learning the importance of language and culture to developing a strong sense of community and leadership, it is clear that the students of Coláiste Feirste are well-equipped to face the challenges ahead. I left the school with a renewed sense of optimism for the future, knowing that our next generation of leaders are in good hands.

"Do fhoireann agus do dhaltaí Choláiste Feirste: go raibh míle maith agaibh as fáilte chroíúil a chur romham agus as an inspioráid a thabhairt dom leanúint ar aghaidh ag obair i dtreo todhchaí níos fearr do chách."