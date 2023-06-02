NORTH BELFAST NEWS 25: You'll be waxing lyrical after a visit to Keenan Ear Clinic

DO you experience hearing loss/dullness, earache, Tinnitus (ringing in the ear) or feel dizzy? You may have a build-up of earwax.

Cavehill Road woman Lesley Keenan has been a registered nurse for over 20 years and has worked in Scotland and Australia.

Having been based in Lisburn for the last four years carrying out ear wax removal privately for clients, she made the decision to relocate to the Cavehill Road in order to continue to offer her service of ear wax removal to the greater Belfast and surrounding areas.

Lesley opened Keenan Ear Clinic in Sunningdale Park last September and has helped hundreds of people improve the quality of their life thanks to good ear care.

"I was nursing in Australia. My parents were getting a bit older at home so I decided to come home," explained Lesley.

"I worked as an Audiology nurse in Lisburn. I was constantly getting calls from people in North Belfast who found it difficult to get to Lisburn. I am originally from the Cavehill Road and I came to realise nobody was looking after my people.

"I wanted to bring my skillset to North Belfast and the surrounding area for people to utilise my services.

"I got my clinic set up and I want people to have the same experience they would get anywhere else. I opened it on September 5 and it has not stopped since.

"When it comes to your ears, everything is well until it isn't. You could wake up one morning and think that you can’t hear very well. The waiting list for wax removal is huge with the NHS. Doctor surgeries are no longer doing it."

Not sure if you have an ear wax problem? Fear not, get in touch with Lesley to book a FREE two-minute check.

Having suffered from a recent bout of flu, this reporter had noticed that my hearing was dull. I asked Lesley to have a look and to my surprise, she told me that she could not see the eardrum in both of my ears due to a build-up of wax.

Lesley asked me a few healthcare questions and I agreed for her to remove the wax.

Lesley made me feel at ease throughout the process which is quick, simple and totally pain-free. The first bit is known as irrigation. An electronic ear irrigator is used – it involves a pressurised flow of warm water that removes the build-up of earwax.

The irrigator has variable pressure control so that irrigation can be performed at the minimum pressure. A controlled flow of warm water will be squirted into your ear canal to flush out the earwax.

Lesley then used micro-suction to remove the earwax. Microsuction is the process of removing wax from your ears by using a small suction tube and probe to gently remove any excess wax in the ear.

Within minutes, my hearing felt normal again and a huge relief came over me.

I cannot recommend Lesley enough. She is passionate about what she does, both her clinic and Lesley herself are warm and welcoming and the process could not be easier.

"I am passionate about ear care and the impact this can have on a person’s quality of life," added Lesley. "I offer care, compassion, competence and communication.

"I am offering people a free two-minute check to see if there is earwax. I would encourage people to pop in, come and see me. My door is always open."

Get in touch with Lesley today! Lesley also offers home visits for clients who are unable to attend the clinic.

You could wake up one morning and think that you can't hear very well... it may be ear wax.

Keenan Ear Clinic

2a Sunningdale Park

Belfast

BT14 6RU

Tel: 07955130623

Email: info@keenanearclinic.com

Web: Keenan Ear Clinic

Facebook: Keenan Ear Clinic