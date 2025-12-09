NORTH Belfast MP John Finucane has said the Kenova Final Report and associated reports "provide further confirmation of collusion, criminality and cover-up by the British State".

The final report on Operation Kenova, alongside reports on Operations Denton, Mizzenmast and Turma, were published in Belfast today.

Speaking after their publication the Sinn Féin MP said: “My thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones and those who campaign for truth and justice. Today is about them. I pay tribute to their courage in engaging with a process that often meant reliving the worst moments of their lives."

He said that Operation Kenova was "deliberately undermined by the British State agency MI5" whose actions were designed "to block the truth".

He added: “Operation Denton confirms collusion between British state actors and loyalists in a campaign of systemic murder.

“These reports expose criminality, collusion and cover-up at the highest levels of the British State. They confirm that agencies of the British State repeatedly broke the law.

“By withholding the truth, the actions of British State actors have cast doubt on their approach to dealing with the past under proposed new Legacy Act mechanisms.

“Families striving for truth and justice will be extremely concerned and will raise questions.

“Only a fully independent, Article 2 Human Rights compliant, victim-centred legacy process can command the confidence of families."