Get kitted out at pop-up clothes shop at Kilwee Care Home

STYLE: Melanie Savage (Admin), Marie O'Neill (Resident), Radhika Patel (Care Assistant) and Lovely Obille (Senior Care Assistant) from Kilwee Care Home model some of the clothing

A WEST Belfast care home is holding its first ever pop-up clothes shop, taking place this weekend.

The event will take place at Kilwee Care Home in Dunmurry on Sunday from 1-5pm. There will be a huge variety of men's, women's and children's clothing available to purchase on the day.

All proceeds raised will go back into the home for the Residents' Comfort Fund.

Kelly Nugent, from Kilwee, said: "Our Residents' Comfort Fund provide activities for our residents at Kilwee Care Home. All clothes will be £5 or less

"Everyone is welcome to come along. There will be everything from formal dresses, wedding guest outfits and designer bags and a full range of clothing for teenagers, women and men."