Brooklands Care Home bowled over by kindness of big-hearted Eamon

A YOUNG West Belfast man has raised £500 for Brooklands Care Home in Dunmurry after learning of their excellent care for his mum’s friend’s late mother.



Brigid Hamill passed away peacefully at the home in April after suffering with Alzheimer’s.

With Brooklands closing its doors to the public in March due to the new Covid-19 restrictions, staff became the vital link for Brigid’s seven children and her loving husband, Hugo.



After learning of a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in care homes, Beechmount lad Eamon Hamilton decided to do some fundraising for himself.

Brigid’s daughter, Aideen explained: “Eamon is my best friend’s son. It was around the time when there was a shortage of PPE in care homes.

“He got a few mates together and organised an online FIFA tournament. He raised £500. He read the Andersonstown News article about Brigid and decided to donate it to Brooklands.



“I told him about the wonderful care my mummy received there and told him about their plans for a Memory Garden



“As a family, we are also going to buy a bench and donate it to the garden in mummy’s name.



“Brooklands did everything for mummy. It was a home for her. During Covid-19, they phoned and kept us updated on her.



“My daddy misses her terribly every day but he knows how good everyone at Brooklands was and I think that has helped him deal with the loss.



“It is hard to find the words to describe everything that everyone at Brooklands did for mummy. I have never experienced a type of care like it.”