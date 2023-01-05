Police probe Grenfell graffiti at Ulster Rugby HQ

INVESTIGATION: The graffiti referencing the Grenfell Tower tragedy has been painted over

POLICE are investigating after graffiti referencing the Grenfell Tower disaster was daubed on Ulster Rugby’s Kingspan Stadium in South Belfast.

The graffiti expressed support for the 72 victims of the 2017 tower block fire in London.

An inquiry into the tragedy criticised insulation and building material giant Kingspan, which is Ulster Rugby's principal sponsor.

However, the company said its products made up just 5 per cent of the insulation at Grenfell and was used without its recommendation.

The PSNI received a report of the graffiti at around 11am on Monday morning.

Officers attended and noted a "considerable amount" of graffiti over the front of the premises on the walls and gates in Onslow Parade/Ravenhill Park.

South Belfast Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl, who attended the scene, said: "A senior Kingspan employee said builders asking fire safety questions were mistaking him for ‘someone who gives a damn’.

"The constituents of South Belfast do give a damn, and stand with the survivors and bereaved families from the Grenfell Tower fire in their demand for justice.

"While I do not condone the graffiti - I share the sentiment. The families deserve justice.

"I’ve written to Ulster Rugby and their principal sponsor, Kingspan, to raise the outstanding recommendations of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry."

In a statement, Ulster Rugby said: "The club would like to thank local residents for their ongoing help and support.

"No further comment will be made while the investigation is ongoing."