Finaghy explosion 'put local community at risk'

INVESTIGATION: Police remain at the scene of the explosion this morning

AN explosive device that exploded outside a home in Finaghy "put the local community at risk", a South Belfast Councillor has said.

The object was left at the front door of a house on Kinnegar Road, off the Upper Lisburn Road, in early hours of this morning (Friday).

Two men wearing dark clothing were seen leaving the area following the incident. Nobody was injured in the explosion and police were later called to the scene.

SDLP councillor Donal Lyons said: “I cannot imagine what was going through the minds of those who left an explosive device outside a home in a built-up part of Finaghy. We are extremely lucky that nobody was injured when this device went off outside this home. This is a quiet residential street and the damage and anxiety it has caused is significant.

“I’m also extremely concerned that two masked men were seen leaving the scene of this incident. There can be no place for masked men roaming our streets and nobody wants to see incidents like this disrupting people’s lives within the community.

“I’d ask anybody who saw anything on Friday morning or knows anything about this attack to come forward to police as soon as possible and assist them with their investigation.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Geraldine McAteer described the attack as "sheer lunacy".

"To leave an explosive device at someone’s door just shows that the perpetrators had no thought as to who they might kill or injure.

"PSNI have reported that two men dressed in black ran away from the scene and this is very sinister.

"There is no place at all in our society for men to bomb the homes of people with the intention of killing or injuring them.

"I am relieved that no-one was hurt.

"I have been in touch with PSNI and am awaiting further information on this incident."

Kinnegar Road is closed off

Kinnegar Road is made up of terraced housing on one side and pensioners' bungalows on the other. One neighbour said they were woken from their sleep with what they thought was a loud firework exploding.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "It is believed at this time that an object was left at the front door of the house shortly after midnight which subsequently exploded causing substantial damage to the door. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Two males wearing all black clothing were seen leaving the area along Benmore Drive towards Mount Aboo Park following the incident.

"Officers remain in the area to carry out further enquiries and anyone with any information is asked to call police at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 12 22/07/22. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."