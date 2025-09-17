Kneecap and Albert Fry inspire Oireachtas musical competitions

TWO of Belfast’s finest musical exports are to be celebrated in next month’s Oireachtas, the Irish language festival that is returning to Belfast for the first time in almost 30 years.

The competitions represent new ground for the festival that champions traditional Irish arts like sean-nós singing and dancing.

A rap competition has been introduced as a response to the success of Kneecap and, in tribute to the late Albert Fry, a competition has been created of singing accompanied only by a guitar.

Oireachtas head Máirín Nic Dhonnchadha said Albert was the President of the Oireachtas during its last visit to Belfast in 1997 and the competition would be in recognition to his contribution to Irish language music.

Albert – who died in 2021 – caused a Kneecap-like storm of his own when he started playing a guitar while singing old Irish songs which had until then only been sung with no musical accompaniment.

The winner of this competition will get £500 and the second placed singer will win £350.

“The singer doesn’t have to play the guitar themselves, but can have someone play it with them,” said Máirín.

The new Comórtas Rapcheoil – rap competition – is for under-18s and the winner of the newly composed song will be presented with Corn Cuimhneacháin Ghearóid Uí Chearealláin in memory of the language supremo Gearóid Ó Cairealláin.

“The Kneecap phenomenon is seen throughout the country and we can't come to Belfast and not recognise the amazing effect it’s had on the Irish language,” said Máirín.

“We want to make sure young people in Belfast enjoy and take part in the Oireachtas this year and we think this is one way we can do that.”

Events will take place across the city in venues including the ICC at the Waterfront Hall, the Europa Hotel, Ulster Hall and Cultúrlann over five days from Wednesday October 29.

The annual competition was founded in 1897 by Conradh na Gaeilge and this year’s event will attract and more than 10,000 people from across the country – particularly the Gaeltachtaí.

Máirín says a third new competition – Comórtas Córacha, Choir Competition – will be introduced especially for Belfast aimed at primary and post-primary schools.

Entries must be made by Monday September 22 and Máirín says that practical support is available for those hoping to enter – even in the rap section! – by emailing Máire Ní Chorm at maire@antoireachtas.ie.

“We’re looking forward to a brilliant Oireachtas na Samhna this year and experiencing at first hand a city famous for leading the Irish language revival,” said Máirín.