Kneecap donate £7,000 to help support campaign for Irish language youth facility in West Belfast

WEST Belfast rappers Kneecap have presented young people from the Glór na Móna youth project with a £7,000 cheque towards their plans for a new flagship Irish medium youth and community facility.

Having won a discrimination case against the British Government before Christmas, Kneecap announced that they were donating £7,000 to Glór na Móna and £7,000 to another youth organisation, R City on the Shankill Road.

The money will go towards Glór na Móna's Croí na Carraige project on the Whiterock, a new purpose-built building on the vacant council land adjacent to their current centre.

Facing a funding shortfall, Glór na Móna have launched their own Go Fund Me campaign for the project.

Glór na Móna Youth Co-ordinator, Pádraigin Nic Mhathúna said: “On behalf of everyone at Glór na Móna we want to say a huge go raibh míle maith agaibh to Kneecap for their incredibly generous donation.

"This donation will go a long way in supporting our ambitious plans for the future and our flagship Irish-medium capital project Croí na Carraige."

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh from Kneecap added: "Glór na Móna’s youth club was really where it all began for me over 15 years ago in the old Base at the top of the Whiterock Road.

"This is where the language became a central part of my life and I felt the power of language reconquest.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh and Naoise Ó Cairealláin with Terry Green, dressed as DJ Próvaí

"I’ve said before that without Glór na Móna there would be no Kneecap and the massive impact of their work with young people is why we chose to support them when we robbed the king’s purse in courts.

"It's a total disgrace that these confident and articulate young Gaels are still being held in portacabins like I was when I went to school on the same site back in the '90’s.

"Those in power should be embarrassed and ashamed that young people in Ballymurphy need to fundraise to get the facilities they deserve.

"We are only too happy to launch this campaign and ask all our friends and supporters to donate generously to the Croí an Carraige project which will help transform this community.”

You can donate to the fundraising appeal at https://www.gofundme.com/f/croi-na-carraige-new-irishmedium-youth-and-community-centre.