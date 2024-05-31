Kneecap film to open in Irish cinemas on August 8

BIG SCREEN: The film Kneecap features the band of the same name

THE award-winning film about West Belfast rappers Kneecap is to open in Irish cinemas on August 8.

Based on the origin story of the riotous and ground-breaking Irish-language rap trio, the film stars the band’s Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí in their acting debuts alongside Academy Award nominated Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby, Jessica Reynolds, Fionnuala Flaherty and Josie Walker.

Set in West Belfast in 2019, it chronicles how fate brings the trio together and how they then go on to “change the sound of Irish music forever”.

Described by the LA Times as “reminiscent of the early Eminem”, the band has gained critical acclaim for their artful blend of Irish and English rap about the gritty reality of growing up in post-Troubles Belfast.

The movie Kneecap won an Audience Award at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival and has been receiving rave reviews internationally. The film will open the 2024 Galway Film Fleadh in July.

Patrick O’Neill of Wildcard film productions said: “We can’t wait for everyone to experience this once in a generation Irish film this summer. Kneecap has been universally loved by audiences all over the world and we are so excited to bring it home to the 32 counties of Ireland. Seo Linn!”

Kneecap was produced by Trevor Birney and Jack Tarling for Fine Point Films and Mother Tongues Films, with Patrick O’Neill at Wildcard acting as Co-Producer.

Funding for the film was provided by Northern Ireland Screen, the Irish Language Broadcast Fund, Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, the BFI (awarding National Lottery funding), Coimisiún na Meán and TG4, with backing from Great Point Media.

Tickets are now on sale online through the websites of participating cinemas.