Kneecap funding case against British government set for High Court

WEST Belfast rappers Kneecap will go to the High Court in November to challenge a decision by the British government to block funding from a music promotion scheme.

In February, Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch announced £1.6 million in Music Export Growth Scheme (MEGS) funding to boost 67 artists from across the UK and support homegrown musical talent.

Kneecap say that despite their application being approved by the selection board, it was subsequently blocked by the British government.

A spokesperson for the Department of Business and Trade said the trio had been refused funding because they are "people that oppose the United Kingdom".

We’ve been granted permission to challenge the Secretary of States decision. 🔥



That means we have cleared the first legal hurdle and the Judge has ruled that the case is arguable with a reasonable prospect of success. 🇮🇪



The Secretary of State must now file evidence justifying… pic.twitter.com/G4FhJzzgUz — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) June 20, 2024

Kneecap then instructed Phoenix Law to begin legal proceedings against the decision by the British government's Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, stating that her decision is "unlawful".

On Thursday, Kneecap confirmed they had been granted permission to challenge the decision with a post on Twitter featuring DJ Próvaí being interviewed outside court while wearing his customary tricolour balaclava, which went viral within minutes.

Today's development comes just days after the release of the band's new album, when Kneecap also confirmed that they will play their "biggest ever indoor gig and only North of Ireland date in 2024" at the SSE Arena on Saturday, December 21.

A date for the High Court has been set for November 14.