Tickets go on sale as Kneecap set to play 'biggest ever' Belfast gig in December

WEST Belfast rappers Kneecap have announced a major homecoming show later this year – just days after the release of a new album.

The concert will take place at the SSE Arena on Saturday, December 21 and Kneecap say it will be their "biggest ever indoor gig and only North of Ireland date in 2024."

The gig will cap off a landmark year for the trio following the release of their album 'Fine Art' and their highly anticipated feature film, KNEECAP, directed by Rich Peppiatt, which comes to Irish cinemas in August.

Speaking about the album, which was officially released last Friday, Kneecap's Mo Chara said: "We’d been writing an album for around two years.

"We’d grown a lot quicker as a band than we were developing our production skills. We were getting big crowds at concerts and we knew we needed to go for a bigger producer.

"When we got into the studio with Toddla T, we scrapped every song we had and started from complete scratch.

"T’s idea was to tell the story of Kneecap. So the record was conceived as the listener stepping into Kneecap’s world.

"That’s where the idea came to set the whole thing in a pub. You walk into a pub at the start, there’s someone offering you a drink, there’s a singsong… really, it’s us taking you by the hand and leading you into our world.”

Tickets for the gig at the SSE Arena go on sale on Friday, June 21 at 10am from www.kneecap.ie.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now to subscribers. You can sign up to mailing list here.