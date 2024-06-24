Kneecap narrowly miss out on number one spot in album charts

ALBUM SUCCESS: There is no stopping the phenomenon that is Kneecap

WEST Belfast rappers Kneecap have narrowly missed out on number one spot in the Irish Top 40 album chart.

The Irish language band's debut album, Fine Art, has reached number two – just behind Taylor Swift. Fine Art, however, did reach number one on the independent artists chart. It's believed to be the highest position for an Irish language album in the Irish charts.

In the UK chart, the album is placed at number 43.

"We did all we could but got to number two in the charts behind someone called Taylor Swift….good luck to her," Kneecap said on social media.

Well a chairde Gael!



We did all we could but got to number 2 in the charts behind someone called Taylor Swift….good luck to her. 🔥



Was less than 100 in it in the end so massive Grma to everyone who bought Fine Art this week. 🤝



As far as we know it’s the highest charting… pic.twitter.com/LMfelhNRCb — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) June 21, 2024

“Was less than 100 in it in the end so massive Grma (go raibh maith agaibh) to everyone who bought Fine Art this week. As far as we know it’s the highest charting for an Irish language album ever…and we did make Number 1 on indie chart.”